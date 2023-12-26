Facts

20:38 26.12.2023

Zelenskyy talks to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on Tuesday.

“I had a call with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I to exchange Christmas greetings. Ukraine celebrated Christmas together with the Mother Church this year,” Zelenskyy said on his Telegram.

He said he expressed gratitude to His All-Holiness “for his heartfelt Christmas greetings to the Ukrainian people, his prayers for peace in Ukraine, and the Ecumenical Patriarchate's participation in the Peace Formula meetings of advisors.”

Zelenskyy also invited its representative to the next such meeting in Switzerland.

