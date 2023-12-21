Facts

19:03 21.12.2023

Zelenskyy hosts Japanese Ambassador, thanks him for support of Japanese people, govt

1 min read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori on Thursday.

“Today, I received Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori to express my gratitude to Japan for its leading role during the G7 Presidency,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

As the President stressed, Ukraine appreciates the support of the Japanese people and the government of Fumio Kishida for their comprehensive support in the field of security and macro-financial assistance.

“We are glad to have such a powerful ally by our side,” Zelenskyy said.

As reported, on Thursday, the state budget of Ukraine received about $950 million from Japan within the framework of World Bank projects for rehabilitation and social protection.

Tags: #president #japan #envoy

