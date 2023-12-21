SBU intensifies work behind enemy lines

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is strengthening its work behind enemy lines, among the priority targets are Russian warships and bases, logistics corridors for arms supplies, the SBU press service said, citing Head of the Ukrainian special service Vasyl Maliuk.

"Ukraine's spies aim to intensify intelligence operations and conduct sabotage strikes deep in Russian-controlled territory next year to bring the war as close to the Kremlin as possible. Among the priority targets are Russian warships, military bases, logistics corridors for arms supplies, etc.," the SBU press service said on the Telegram channel on Thursday, based on Maliuk's statement to Politico.

"The SBU carries out targeted point strikes. We stab the enemy with a needle right in the heart. Each of our special operations pursues a specific goal and gives its result. All this in a complex complicates the capabilities of the Russian Federation for waging war and brings our victory closer," Maliuk told Politico.

According to him, the special service is already working to push the Russian Black Sea Fleet out of Crimea.

"With the help of those little guys we are gradually pushing the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation out of Crimea," Maliuk said.

The publication also said Sea baby drone attacks forced Moscow to transfer most of its fleet from occupied Crimea, allowing Ukraine to restore the use of its ports for shipping.

According to Maliuk, the SBU carefully selects targets before striking, first of all working on military targets or those that the enemy uses to carry out their combat missions and logistically support the army.

"It is a legitimate target for us, according to international law and the rules of war," the SBU head said.

The SBU carries out most of its operations on the territory of Ukraine – in Donbas, Crimea and the Black Sea.

"This is our land and we will use all possible methods to free it from the occupiers," the SBU head said, promising that the "cotton" (explosions in Russia and the occupied territories of Ukraine) will continue to burn.