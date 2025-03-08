Facts

Two diesel locomotives destroyed in Russian Voronezh, Orekhovo-Zuyevo – source

As a result of special measures by the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, on the night of March 6, a diesel locomotive was put out of action in the city of Voronezh (Russia), which carried out the logistics of weapons and military equipment from military enterprises of Russia, which subsequently entered the occupied territory of Ukraine.

This was reported to Interfax-Ukraine on Saturday morning by sources in Ukrainian intelligence.

Earlier, on the night of February 19, another sabotage was committed by Intelligence Agency agents at the depot of the Orekhovo-Zuyevo urban district of Moscow region, which involved the setting on fire of another diesel locomotive on the Russian railway.

 

