Invaders lose 1,000 servicemen over day – General Staff

During the day, the invaders lost 1,000 servicemen and 160 units of equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said as of 07:00 on Saturday.

In particular, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed four tanks, 12 armored combat vehicles, 24 artillery systems, one MLRS, three air defense systems, 113 units of automotive equipment and tanker trucks and three units of special equipment

Air strikes cost the enemy 35 cruise missiles and 148 UAVs of the operational-tactical level.