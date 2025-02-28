Facts

14:56 28.02.2025

SBU notifies of suspicion Russian brigade commander who ordered attack on Ukrainian fighters in Donetsk region with chemical weapons

2 min read

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has documented the war crimes of another Russian soldier who is involved in the mass use of prohibited chemical weapons against the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"This time we are talking about Colonel Roman Shkrob, commander of the 123rd motorized rifle brigade of the Southern Military District of the aggressor country," the SBU reported on its Telegram channel on Friday.

According to counterintelligence and the SBU investigation, on December 20, 2023, the defendant gave orders to his subordinates to use K-51 and RG-Vo gas grenades against Ukrainian defenders in Donetsk region.

"With the help of chemical weapons, the enemy tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops during continuous fighting in the area of ​​the village of Spirne. Using grenades with a chemical charge, in particular tear gas, the Russians hoped to force Ukrainian soldiers to leave their defensive shelters during the offensive of the occupiers' assault groups," the report says.

Based on the evidence collected, the Security Service investigators notified Shkrob in absentia of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (a war crime committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

Comprehensive measures are ongoing to find and punish the ruscist for crimes against our state.

In December 2024, the SBU reported in absentia suspicion to Russian General Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian Armed Forces. The investigation was conducted under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO).

Tags: #donetsk_region #sbu

