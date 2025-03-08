Trump plans to redeploy US troops from Germany to Hungary – media

U.S. President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of withdrawing 35,000 U.S. troops from Germany and redeploying them to Hungary, which maintains close relations with Russia, The Telegraph said, citing its own sources.

"The US president, who has repeatedly warned that Europe must commit more to its defensive capabilities, is becoming increasingly frustrated that the continent is 'pushing for war,' sources close to the administration said. About 160,000 active-duty personnel are stationed outside of the United States, a vast quantity of whom are in Germany," the publication said.

U.S. National Security Spokesman Brian Hughes said: "While no specific announcement is imminent, the US military is always considering the redeployment of troops around the world to best address current threats to our interests."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán reportedly blocked the conclusions of a special meeting of the European Council on Support for Ukraine and the Defense of Europe in the part that concerns Ukraine. He later announced that he would put Ukraine's membership in the EU to a vote within his country.