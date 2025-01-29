Russian oligarch Deripaska's assets worth UAH 2.11 bln seized in Ukraine – SBU

Based on materials from the Security Service of Ukraine, the court has seized a large batch of industrial products and raw materials owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

"We are talking about almost 500,000 tonnes of bauxite and alumina, which was produced in our country even before the full-scale invasion. They were stored in the warehouses of the Mykolaiv Alumina Plant, previously owned by a Russian citizen. The total value of the seized assets is more than UAH 2.11 billion," the SBU reported on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

It is noted that these products were the main component for production of aluminum at Oleg Deripaska's Russian plants Rusal.

"According to the case materials, the seized bauxites and alumina belonged to the oligarch from the Russian Federation through a controlled commercial structure registered in one of the EU countries. It was this company that acted as the formal customer of the products of the Mykolaiv plant for further re-export to Deripaska's Russian enterprises," the report says.

In early 2023, Ukrainian law enforcement officers exposed the deal and blocked the shipment of these raw materials.

The SBU recalls that Deripaska is part of Putin's inner circle and is engaged in production of products for the military-industrial complex of the aggressor country. In particular, his factories manufacture components for Iskander ballistic missiles, combat drones and radar systems.

Security Service investigators informed him in absentia of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, including financing the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine. In addition, according to the SBU materials, all of the defendant's factories, which are located in different regions of Ukraine, have been nationalized.