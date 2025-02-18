Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:19 18.02.2025

Fighters 110th Brigade recapture positions on Novopavlivka axis

1 min read
Fighters 110th Brigade recapture positions on Novopavlivka axis

Fighters of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade recaptured their positions on the Novopavlivsk axis, cutting the logistical support of enemy infantry, the brigade's press service reported on Tuesday.

"For several days the Russian forces tried to storm our positions with mechanized formations. Columns of equipment were destroyed by Ukrainian defenders, but the enemy infantry achieved partial success," it said on the Telegram channel.

However, as the defenders noted, the enemy failed to create logistical support for their forward units.

"The density of the 110th Brigade's means of defeat made it impossible to rotate the occupants, to bring up ammunition and supplies. And the captured positions themselves were under constant fire. As a result, the enemy was forced to retreat from the occupied lines," the brigade said in the statement.

Tags: #enemy #novopavlivka

