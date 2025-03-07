Facts

20:42 07.03.2025

Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's HQ dedicated to today's Russian strike

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters dedicated to a detailed analysis of today's Russian massive strike and the use of Ukrainian air defense.

"Usually after massive attacks, we conduct such analysis of combat operations - we identify weaknesses, as well as experience that deserves to be shared. Today there were all the necessary reports on this. Special attention is paid to the effectiveness of the use of our air defense," Zelenskyy said in an evening address.

He recalled that in total, the Russians used more than 260 air attack vehicles during today's attack.

"Today, this Russian attack on our energy system, on our civilian facilities, took place as usual for Russia, as meanly and cynically as always, as if there were no efforts at all by Ukraine and the world to end this war," Zelenskyy added.

He stressed that Ukraine is ready for peace as soon as possible, and has already proposed specific steps.

"And every day, new Russian attacks and reality itself prove that it is Russia that must be forced to make peace - to stop the war, to real diplomacy, to guarantee security and to a reliable, lasting peace," the president emphasized.

Tags: #air #zelenskyy #staff #defense

