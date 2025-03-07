Facts

20:50 07.03.2025

Zelenskyy reports on intensive work with Trump's team

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

On Friday, intensive work continues at various levels with the team of US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

"Today, all day long, more intensive work continues at various levels with President Trump's team than ever before. Many calls - the theme is clear: peace as soon as possible, security as reliably as possible. Ukraine is set up as constructively as possible," Zelenskyy said in an evening address.

He also announced a lot of work in Ukraine, in Europe, with the United States next week.

