Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:54 10.02.2025

Enemy losses in Pokrovsk direction amount to more than 200 military personnel

1 min read
The invaders lost 114 soldiers and 20 pieces of equipment in Pokrovsk area alone, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in operational information as of 22:30 on Sunday.

"According to preliminary estimates, today our soldiers eliminated 114 and wounded 97 occupiers in this area; destroyed one armored personnel carrier, seven cars, five motorcycles, four UAVs, in addition, significantly damaged a tank and two guns of the invaders," the report says.

As noted, in Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 31 assaults on the positions of the Ukrainian defenders during the day. The greatest activity of the Russian occupiers remains in the areas of the settlements of Zelene Pole, Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Luch, Pischane, Udachne, Novo-Oleksandrivka, Andriivka and Dachne. Two military clashes are still ongoing. The enemy carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Zvereve, Pokrovsk and Hrodivka.

