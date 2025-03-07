Trump would like to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine only after cessation of hostilities

US President Donald Trump called providing security guarantees for Ukraine an easy task, but said he wants to end the war first.

Trump said at a press conference at the White House on Friday that he wants to settle the war before thinking about security guarantees.

He noted that his priorities are different from those of Europe.

As for the security issue, that's the easy part, and the hardest part is resolving (the issue of ending hostilities), Trump added.