Ukrainian officials Yermak, Umerov, Sybiha, Palisa scheduled to meet with their US counterparts in Saudi Arabia on Tues – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he will visit Saudi Arabia on Monday, but the Head of the President's Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, the Foreign and Defence Ministers, Andriy Sybiha and Rustem Umerov, and the Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine, Pavlo Palisa, will meet with US negotiators.

"Next week, I will begin with a visit to Saudi Arabia. After my meeting on Monday with the Crown Prince, Ukrainian diplomatic and military representatives will stay for a meeting on Tuesday with the American team. The Ukrainian team will include Andriy Yermak, Andriy Sybiha, Rustem Umerov, and Pavlo Palisa," the president said on the X network on Saturday.

Zelenskyy also said a meeting of the diplomatic teams of Ukraine and the UK took place in Kyiv on Saturday.

"Today, a highly productive meeting took place. We discussed our joint steps that could bring us closer to peace and accelerate diplomatic efforts. I'm grateful for the support. Ukraine is determined to do everything to end this war with a just and lasting peace as soon as possible," the president said.

Regarding the negotiations between the Ukrainian and U.S. teams, Zelenskyy said: "On our side, we are fully committed to constructive dialogue, and we hope to discuss and agree on the necessary decisions and steps. Ukraine has been seeking peace from the very first second of this war. Realistic proposals are on the table. The key is to move quickly and effectively."

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said talks between Ukraine and the United States would be held in Riyadh or Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on March 11. The kingdom's Foreign Ministry later clarified that a meeting between the U.S. and Ukrainian representatives on the possibility of ending the war between Ukraine and Russia would take place next week in Jeddah.