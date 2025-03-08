Facts

14:35 08.03.2025

Intelligence agency's drones attack oil refinery complex in Leningrad region – source

A group of drones attacked the Kirishi oil refinery (Kirishnefteorgsintez enterprise) in Leningrad region of Russia on the night of Saturday, March 8, intelligence sources told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to information in local publications, the explosions at the facility occurred around six in the morning. It is reported that at least one of the enterprise's tanks was damaged as a result of the attack, which was confirmed by the head of the region of the aggressor state.

Kirishi oil refinery (Kirishnefteorgsintez) is a significant enterprise in the Kremlin's oil refining industry and participates in supplying the Russian occupation army. Regardless, as the source noted, the Main Intelligence Agency continues to dismantle the aggressor's hydrocarbon industry, depriving the Russian military machine of its "blood supply system."

