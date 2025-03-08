Facts

12:09 08.03.2025

On night of March 8, Ukrainian defenders destroy cruise missile, 79 of 145 enemy drones

The enemy attacked on the night of March 8 with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and one Iskander-K cruise missile from Russia's Rostov region, as well as 145 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, and Chauda, ​​Crimea, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Telegram channel.

"As of 09:00, the shooting down of an Iskander-K cruise missile and 79 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions has been confirmed," the AFU's Air Force said.

Some 54 enemy simulator drones were lost in location (without negative consequences).

