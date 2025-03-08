Facts

Zelenskyy on strike on Dobropillia: Everything that helps Putin finance war must break

Eight five-story residential buildings, an administrative building and a fire engine were damaged as a result of a strike by two ballistic missiles on the center of the town of Dobropillia, Donetsk region on Friday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Yesterday evening, the Russian army struck the center of Dobropillia in Donetsk region with two ballistic missiles. After our services arrived at the scene, they launched another strike, deliberately targeting rescuers. A vile and inhumane tactic for intimidation that the Russians often resort to," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Saturday morning.

He also confirmed the information about 11 dead and over 30 wounded, five of whom are children.

"Such strikes show that the goals in Russia are unchanged. Therefore, it is critical to continue to do everything to protect life, strengthen our air defense, and tighten sanctions against Russia. Everything that helps Putin finance the war must be broken," Zelenskyy said.

