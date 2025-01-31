SBU opens case on disclosure of state secret during closed session of Verkhovna Rada

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has opened proceedings in connection with the disclosure of a state secret by persons during a closed session of the Verkhovna Rada.

"On January 28, 2025, investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings on the disclosure of information constituting a state secret by persons to whom this information was directly entrusted during a closed, classified, meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine," the SBU said on Friday.

Pre-trial investigation is underway under Part 2 of Article 328 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported, Holos faction MP and member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Roman Kostenko said in an interview with Natalia Moseichuk that the SBU had opened a criminal case on the leak of information from a closed meeting of Chief the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov with MPs.

Ukrainska Pravda news and analysis website published an alleged quote by Budanov, which was retold to journalists by one of the MPs on condition of anonymity. It was about the fact that Budanov allegedly said at the closed meeting with MPs that it was necessary to start peace talks "before the summer" because then processes that "would threaten the existence of Ukraine" might start.

Later, Budanov commented on this information by telling an anecdote.