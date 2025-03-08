Defense Forces hit 12 areas of concentration of occupiers over day – General Staff
Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 12 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, a control point, an electronic warfare station, five artillery pieces, as well as an air defense system of the Russian invaders.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram in operational information on the Russian invasion as of 08:00 on Saturday.