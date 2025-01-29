Interfax-Ukraine
18:03 29.01.2025

SBU, Special Forces' drones hit Andreapol oil pumping station, missile arsenal in Russia's Tver region – source

Drones of the State Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces hit the Andreapol oil pumping station and a missile arsenal in Tver region of Russia, a source in the SBU told Interfax-Ukraine.

"This night, the SBU and the Special Forces conducted a joint special operation to hit the Andreapol oil pumping station, which is an important component of the Baltic Pipeline System-2," the agency's source said.

According to him, as a result of the drone attack, the filtration pumping platform and tanks with additives were damaged at the station, an oil spill and a fire occurred.

"The Russians even had to stop the main pipeline that supplies oil to the Ust-Luga terminal in Leningrad region," he said.

Another target of the SBU and the Special Operations Forces, as a source in the special service emphasized, was the 23rd missile arsenal of the Russian Defense Ministry in Tver region.

"The drones hit the warehouse itself and three buildings of the military unit. Local residents counted more than 20 explosions and wrote in chats about evacuating the population," the source said.

He sad: "The SBU, together with the Defense Forces, continues to work on military and logistics facilities on enemy territory, reducing its ability to wage war against Ukraine. Drone sanctions are demonstrating their effectiveness. Their use will continue in the future."

