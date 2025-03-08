SBU exposes Russian agent in State Space Agency, he detained during meeting at Ministry of Strategic Industries

Photo: https://ssu.gov.ua/novyny

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) with the assistance of the Minister for Strategic Industries, exposed an official of the State Space Agency of Ukraine for cooperation with Russia, who had secret information about domestic strategic enterprises, as well as access to secret satellite images.

"Counterintelligence and SBU investigators detained the person involved during a meeting at the Ministry for Strategic Industries of Ukraine," the special service said on its website on Saturday.

According to the case materials, the Russian Federal Security Service recruited this agent in 2024. Since then, the Ukrainian special service has gradually documented every step of the attacker and his interaction with Russian handlers. The SBU also used the attacker to misinform the enemy in order to pass on to the racists information that was beneficial to Ukraine.

"The agent was recruited by the FSB through his wife, who lives in Rostov-on-Don and collaborates with the occupiers. He agreed to cooperate with the enemy in exchange for money, and after his planned retirement in the summer of 2025, he even planned to move to Russia," the SBU said.

The occupiers tasked the attacker with collecting and transmitting secret information that he possessed by virtue of his official duties. "In particular, this is data on the locations of military-industrial complex facilities that manufacture navigation systems, spare points of operation of strategic enterprises, military warehouses, as well as information on the production of high-precision weapons by Ukraine and satellite images. According to available data, the Russian special service hoped to use this data for air strikes on strategically important facilities of our state," the special service said in a statement.

Based on the collected evidence, investigators of the Security Service informed the agent of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention for him is being resolved.