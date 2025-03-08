General Staff reports 124 combat clashes over past day

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Some 124 combat clashes were recorded over the past day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram in operational information on the Russian invasion as of 08:00 on Saturday.

"Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements using 72 missiles, as well as 103 air strikes, in particular, it dropped 166 guided aerial bombs (KAB). In addition, it carried out more than five thousand three hundred attacks, of which 157 were from multiple launch rocket systems, and engaged 2,696 kamikaze drones for destruction," the General Staff said.