US Ambassador calls deaths of Ukrainian civilians as result of night attacks by Russia as horrifying news

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink called the information about the deaths of Ukrainians as a result of attacks by Russia on Saturday night "horrifying" news.

"Horrified to see that overnight attacks struck multiple parts of Ukraine – killing 11 and injuring 40 – including a double tap hitting first responders in Dobropillia. Recovery efforts are still underway. Civilians continue to bear the cost of this war," Brink said on the X social network on Saturday.

She said the civilian population "continues to bear the burden of this war."

As reported, over the past day, 20 civilians in Donetsk region were killed as a result of Russian shelling, including 11 in Dobropillia and three in Pokrovsk. Another 43 people in the region were injured in the past 24 hours, 30 of them in Dobropillia, five of them children. A day of mourning has been declared in Donetsk region.

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he was finding it easier to deal with Russia in achieving peace in Ukraine, and commenting on the Russian shelling of Ukraine, he said that Vladimir Putin "does what anybody else would do" in a war situation.