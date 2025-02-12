Head of SBU Anti-Terrorist Center HQ convicted of working for Russia

Photo: SBU

The chief of staff of the Anti-Terrorist Center of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was detained on Wednesday after he was convicted of working for the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation, the SBU said on its official website.

"The head the SBU was personally a member of the operational investigation team that was involved in the development of the traitor, and led the operation to detain him. Vasyl Maliuk reported directly to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on all stages of the special operation," the message says.

According to the head of the SBU, 14 episodes of the malefactor's illegal activities have been documented.

"It was a very complex development and further multi-way implementation, during which we used all possible explicit and tacit forms and methods of our activities, as well as the entire possible palette of operational and technical measures. Using encrypted software bookmarks, we penetrated the traitor's gadgets: mobile terminals, computers. We actually lived with him, conducted audio and video monitoring. In the process, we managed to document the collection and transfer of relevant information by the traitor to the enemy," Maliuk said.

Also, through the traitor, the SBU has been transmitting disinformation to the enemy for a long time: first as part of counterintelligence activities, and subsequently as part of criminal proceedings.

"The self-cleaning of the SBU continues. No matter how hard the enemy tries to infiltrate our ranks, he thinks he knows all possible forms and methods of conspiracy, but he will not be able to do it successfully. As we identify them in a timely manner, document them, and detain them," Maliuk said.

The SBU plans to provide details of the special operation in the near future.