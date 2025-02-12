Russian troops lose 1,150 military, 122 pieces of equipment in past day

During the day, the defense forces eliminated 1,150 occupiers, nine tanks, 27 armored vehicles, 53 artillery systems, 164 UAVs, as well as 122 vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to February 12, 2025 approximately amount to: about 8,530 (people 1,150) people of military personnel, 10,023 (plus 9) tanks, 20,871 (plus 27) armored combat vehicles, 22,976 (plus 53) artillery systems, 1,276 MLRS (plus one) units, 1,061 air defense systems (plus one) units, 370 aircraft units, 331 helicopters, 24,919 operational-tactical UAVs (plus 164), 3,057 cruise missiles (plus one), 28 ships/boats, one submarine, 36,928 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 121) units, and 3,742 special equipment units (plus one)," the message says.