Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:52 12.02.2025

Russian troops lose 1,150 military, 122 pieces of equipment in past day

1 min read
Russian troops lose 1,150 military, 122 pieces of equipment in past day

During the day, the defense forces eliminated 1,150 occupiers, nine tanks, 27 armored vehicles, 53 artillery systems, 164 UAVs, as well as 122 vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to February 12, 2025 approximately amount to: about 8,530 (people 1,150) people of military personnel, 10,023 (plus 9) tanks, 20,871 (plus 27) armored combat vehicles, 22,976 (plus 53) artillery systems, 1,276 MLRS (plus one) units, 1,061 air defense systems (plus one) units, 370 aircraft units, 331 helicopters, 24,919 operational-tactical UAVs (plus 164), 3,057 cruise missiles (plus one), 28 ships/boats, one submarine, 36,928 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 121) units, and 3,742 special equipment units (plus one)," the message says.

Tags: #losses #enemy

MORE ABOUT

09:55 02.05.2025
Invaders lose 1,110 servicemen in past day

Invaders lose 1,110 servicemen in past day

11:16 01.05.2025
Invaders lose 1,230 people, 139 vehicles in past 24 hours

Invaders lose 1,230 people, 139 vehicles in past 24 hours

10:07 25.04.2025
Invaders lose 1,170 people and 151 units of vehicles over day

Invaders lose 1,170 people and 151 units of vehicles over day

09:29 23.04.2025
Invaders lose 1,210 servicemen over day

Invaders lose 1,210 servicemen over day

09:37 14.04.2025
Ukraine’s defense forces eliminate 1,310 occupiers, 181 pieces of equipment over last 24 hours

Ukraine’s defense forces eliminate 1,310 occupiers, 181 pieces of equipment over last 24 hours

12:12 28.03.2025
Invaders lose 1,860 military, 210 vehicles in past 24 hours

Invaders lose 1,860 military, 210 vehicles in past 24 hours

09:35 17.03.2025
Invaders lose 1,210 soldiers, 170 pieces of equipment over day

Invaders lose 1,210 soldiers, 170 pieces of equipment over day

12:34 15.03.2025
Occupiers lose 1,180 servicemen in past day – General Staff

Occupiers lose 1,180 servicemen in past day – General Staff

20:49 07.03.2025
Ukraine's energy sector losses from Russian strikes surpass $20 bln – Energy Club VP citing RDNA4

Ukraine's energy sector losses from Russian strikes surpass $20 bln – Energy Club VP citing RDNA4

11:43 26.02.2025
Invaders lose 1,170 servicemen in past day

Invaders lose 1,170 servicemen in past day

HOT NEWS

Trump believes that the use of sanctions against Russia by USA could harm peace settlement

EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas

Zelenskyy denies possibility of withdrawing troops from part of country's territory, agreeing to Russia's ultimatums

Ukraine considers Turkey, Vatican or Switzerland as platforms for negotiations with Russia, USA and EU – Zelenskyy

Defense Forces shoot down 93 enemy drones out of 108 during the night, another 58 lost from location - Air Force

LATEST

Ukrainian Red Cross Society launches pilot project of social taxi in four regions of Ukraine

Ukraine receives over $900 mln in military aid, EUR 80 mln in energy aid from Czech Republic since 2022 – Shmyhal

In Sumy region, drone attacks civilians during distribution of humanitarian aid, wounded reported – prosecutor's office

Trump believes that the use of sanctions against Russia by USA could harm peace settlement

Trump makes it clear to European leaders after conversation with Putin that he would not put pressure on Moscow – media

Rakuten Group to collaborate with Brave1 at DSEI Japan defense technology exhibition May 21-23

EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas

Kos: Opening of first cluster of talks on Ukraine's accession to EU to help Hungary resolve issue of national minorities

Russia forming pro-Russian ‘Cossack societies’ in occupied territories to control population – ISW

Zelenskyy denies possibility of withdrawing troops from part of country's territory, agreeing to Russia's ultimatums

AD
AD