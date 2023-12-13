$200 mln aid package for Ukraine to include ammunition for missile systems, air defense, artillery shells - US Dept of State

Another $200 million package of military assistance to Ukraine includes ammunition for air defense and highly mobile artillery missile systems, artillery shells, missiles to suppress radar stations, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

“Capabilities provided in today’s package include air defense munitions, air defense system components, additional munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, artillery ammunition (including 155mm and 105mm), High-speed Anti-Radiation Missile missiles, anti-armor munitions, small arms ammunition, a demolitions package, HESCO barriers, and spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation,” the Department of State quoted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken as saying.

Biden warned: “Unless Congress take action to pass additional aid, this will be one of the last security assistance packages we will be able to provide Ukraine.”