Facts

13:58 13.12.2023

$200 mln aid package for Ukraine to include ammunition for missile systems, air defense, artillery shells - US Dept of State

1 min read
$200 mln aid package for Ukraine to include ammunition for missile systems, air defense, artillery shells - US Dept of State

Another $200 million package of military assistance to Ukraine includes ammunition for air defense and highly mobile artillery missile systems, artillery shells, missiles to suppress radar stations, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

“Capabilities provided in today’s package include air defense munitions, air defense system components, additional munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, artillery ammunition (including 155mm and 105mm), High-speed Anti-Radiation Missile missiles, anti-armor munitions, small arms ammunition, a demolitions package, HESCO barriers, and spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation,” the Department of State quoted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken as saying.

Biden warned: “Unless Congress take action to pass additional aid, this will be one of the last security assistance packages we will be able to provide Ukraine.”

Tags: #usa #aid

MORE ABOUT

09:39 13.12.2023
Zelenskyy, at meeting with Speaker of House of Reps of Congress, outlines importance of American financial assistance to Ukraine in 2024

Zelenskyy, at meeting with Speaker of House of Reps of Congress, outlines importance of American financial assistance to Ukraine in 2024

09:13 13.12.2023
Biden approves allocation of $200 mln aid to Ukraine – Shuliak

Biden approves allocation of $200 mln aid to Ukraine – Shuliak

20:41 12.12.2023
In USA, Zelenskyy discusses with Democratic congressmen needs for military equipment, strengthening air defense, joint production of weapons

In USA, Zelenskyy discusses with Democratic congressmen needs for military equipment, strengthening air defense, joint production of weapons

20:20 12.12.2023
Zelenskyy in USA discusses with senators strengthening of air defense, Ukraine's needs for long-range weapons

Zelenskyy in USA discusses with senators strengthening of air defense, Ukraine's needs for long-range weapons

09:46 12.12.2023
Ukraine's president meets with heads of US defense companies

Ukraine's president meets with heads of US defense companies

20:55 11.12.2023
Zelenskyy in USA holding meeting with Pentagon chief, chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff

Zelenskyy in USA holding meeting with Pentagon chief, chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff

09:38 11.12.2023
Zelenskyy to pay working visit to USA on Dec 11, to meet with Biden on Dec 12

Zelenskyy to pay working visit to USA on Dec 11, to meet with Biden on Dec 12

12:20 08.12.2023
Ukraine asks USA for modern air defense systems, F-18 fighters and helicopters – media

Ukraine asks USA for modern air defense systems, F-18 fighters and helicopters – media

11:25 08.12.2023
USA can guarantee military aid to Ukraine for several more weeks – Kirby

USA can guarantee military aid to Ukraine for several more weeks – Kirby

10:40 07.12.2023
USA to help Ukraine develop its defense industry, already provides data for production of FrankenSAM air defense systems – White House

USA to help Ukraine develop its defense industry, already provides data for production of FrankenSAM air defense systems – White House

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We should organize constructive meeting with Hungary

On eve of summit, European Parliament votes resolution urging EU leaders to start accession talks with Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Ukraine cannot lose, our state is only thing we have

If EU doesn’t decide to start negotiations with Ukraine, it will mean that Putin vetoed this decision – Zelenskyy

Michel to EU leaders in invitation letter to summit: We must make ‘bold’ decisions, fulfill commitments on Ukraine

LATEST

Zelenskyy: We should organize constructive meeting with Hungary

On eve of summit, European Parliament votes resolution urging EU leaders to start accession talks with Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Ukraine cannot lose, our state is only thing we have

If EU doesn’t decide to start negotiations with Ukraine, it will mean that Putin vetoed this decision – Zelenskyy

Michel to EU leaders in invitation letter to summit: We must make ‘bold’ decisions, fulfill commitments on Ukraine

Volunteers of Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response unit helping Kyiv residents affected by missile attack

We’re ready to compromise, but it’s wrong to take Ukraine funding hostage – Biden

There’re two injured as result of attack of Shaheds in Odesa – Southern Defense Forces

Resumption of all Kyivstar services in compliance with security protocols takes time – security service

Biden: Congress needs to pass supplemental funding for Ukraine before they give Putin greatest Christmas gift

AD
AD
AD
AD