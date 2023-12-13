Facts

12:32 13.12.2023

There’re two injured as result of attack of Shaheds in Odesa – Southern Defense Forces

On the evening of December 12, Russia sent a UAV of the Shahed-131/136 type to Odesa region, according to preliminary data, two people were injured, the Southern Defense Forces reported on Telegram.

"The intense combat work of the air defense units continued for more than two hours. According to preliminary data, two people were injured and hospitalized as a result of enemy actions. Their condition is satisfactory," the message says.

It is noted that there is damage to the civil infrastructure, the resulting fire was promptly eliminated.

Information about the results of combat work is being clarified.

Tusk in EU: I'll try to find new approach to convince Orbán

Kyivstar hopes to resume SMS, data services tonight – Komarov

Kyivstar starts turning on voice communications from 18:00, hopes to restore other services within 24 hours

Subscribers begin reporting resumption of Kyivstar's work

EU to supply Ukraine with 500,0000 shells by year end – official

