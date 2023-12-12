Facts

09:46 12.12.2023

Ukraine's president meets with heads of US defense companies

2 min read
Ukraine's president meets with heads of US defense companies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the heads of the U.S. defense companies, the president's office has said on Tuesday.

In particular, the meeting held at Ukraine House in Washington, DC, was attended by BAE Systems President Tom Arseneault, Day & Zimmermann Chair and CEO Harold Yoh, Boeing President Theodore Colbert, CEO of Sierra Nevada Corporation Fatih Ozmen, Northrop Grumman Vice President Stephen O'Bryan, RTX Vice President Jeff Shockey, Lockheed Martin Vice President Raymond Piselli, General Dynamics Vice President Mark Roualet, D&M Holding CEO Daniel Powers, AeroVironment Vice President Charles Dean.

The head of state thanked all the employees of American defense companies who produce weapons that save Ukrainians and help our army defend the country.

"I want to thank all of you, as well as your partners. I would also like to say something important to your employees: you have done a lot for Ukraine. Without people like you, we would not be able to withstand and defend our land," Zelenskyy said.

The president spoke about the idea of establishing a defense hub in Europe, which will be located in Ukraine, as our country has a lot of practical experience gained through the war.

The head of state emphasized that Ukraine is ready and will produce more ammunition and military equipment, but it needs support from such powerful companies. Specifically, this refers to joint production of artillery ammunition, air defense systems, artillery and missile systems.

He said that Ukraine also intends to invite American partners to take a stake in Ukrainian defense companies, which would be in the interests of all parties involved.

In addition, Zelenskyy noted the importance of a creative and innovative approach in the defense industry, as exemplified by the FrankenSAM projects, which allowed the integration of modern Western and old Soviet technological solutions to achieve quick results in protecting Ukrainian cities and the lives of our citizens.

Tags: #usa #defense_sector #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:55 11.12.2023
Zelenskyy in USA holding meeting with Pentagon chief, chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff

Zelenskyy in USA holding meeting with Pentagon chief, chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff

09:38 11.12.2023
Zelenskyy to pay working visit to USA on Dec 11, to meet with Biden on Dec 12

Zelenskyy to pay working visit to USA on Dec 11, to meet with Biden on Dec 12

20:13 08.12.2023
President signs law on NACP’s right to inspect officials’ property acquired before civil service

President signs law on NACP’s right to inspect officials’ property acquired before civil service

12:20 08.12.2023
Ukraine asks USA for modern air defense systems, F-18 fighters and helicopters – media

Ukraine asks USA for modern air defense systems, F-18 fighters and helicopters – media

11:25 08.12.2023
USA can guarantee military aid to Ukraine for several more weeks – Kirby

USA can guarantee military aid to Ukraine for several more weeks – Kirby

09:33 08.12.2023
Zelenskyy thanks Japan for supporting Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanks Japan for supporting Ukraine

10:40 07.12.2023
USA to help Ukraine develop its defense industry, already provides data for production of FrankenSAM air defense systems – White House

USA to help Ukraine develop its defense industry, already provides data for production of FrankenSAM air defense systems – White House

20:31 06.12.2023
USA, its G7 partners ready to continue to help Ukraine – Biden

USA, its G7 partners ready to continue to help Ukraine – Biden

20:19 06.12.2023
USA allocates new $175 mln arms package to Ukraine

USA allocates new $175 mln arms package to Ukraine

20:06 06.12.2023
Ukraine, USA together can create 'arsenal of freedom' – Zelenskyy's speech at Ukraine-US Defense Forum

Ukraine, USA together can create 'arsenal of freedom' – Zelenskyy's speech at Ukraine-US Defense Forum

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy in USA holding meeting with Pentagon chief, chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff

Ukraine has implemented recommendations of European Commission – Kuleba

Umerov speaks with Hungarian Defense Minister, invites him to visit Ukraine

Germany, Netherlands ready to back Ukraine – PMs

Slovak carriers block Vishne– Nemecke checkpoint – Ukrainian Border Guard

LATEST

Large-scale failure in work of Kyivstar mobile operator occurs

EU ambassadors visit Zakarpattia – Mathernova

Largest Hanukkah Menorah in Europe installed in Kyiv – mayor

AFU attack four places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment over day

Ukrgasbank provides UAH 7.2 mln to YASNO EE within UNIDO guarantee fund

USA to allocate another batch of military aid to Ukraine by year end - White House

Szijjártó about talks with Kuleba: We discussed European integration ambitions of Ukraine

Italy urges to start negotiations with Ukraine on joining EU

Ukraine has implemented recommendations of European Commission – Kuleba

Sweden allocates $133 mln to Ukraine to support population in winter - prime minister

AD
AD
AD
AD