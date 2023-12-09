Facts

11:21 09.12.2023

Ukrainian parliament calls on European Council to decide on opening Ukraine's accession negotiations

1 min read
Ukrainian parliament calls on European Council to decide on opening Ukraine's accession negotiations

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has appealed to the member states of the European Union and EU institutions to support the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

A total of 292 MPs backed resolution No. 10315 at a plenary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on Saturday, Oleksiy Honcharenko, a member of the European Solidarity parliamentary faction, said.

"The Verkhovna Rada appeals to the national parliaments and governments of the member states of the European Union, the institutions of the European Union and calls... to support Ukraine's aspirations to join the European Union by deciding to open negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union during the meeting of the European Council on December 15, 2023," says the document.

MPs also called on EU members to increase military assistance to Ukraine both at the national level and within the framework of the European Peace Facility.

Tags: #verkhovna_rada #european_union #resolution

MORE ABOUT

19:51 27.11.2023
Ukraine to develop necessary system to combat corruption – EU Commission Vice-President

Ukraine to develop necessary system to combat corruption – EU Commission Vice-President

09:34 23.11.2023
Zelenskyy agrees on measures to help EU decide to start accession negotiations

Zelenskyy agrees on measures to help EU decide to start accession negotiations

16:55 10.11.2023
Security guarantees already provided for in EU to apply to Ukraine after its accession – senior European official

Security guarantees already provided for in EU to apply to Ukraine after its accession – senior European official

14:21 21.10.2023
EU, USA: We remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine to defend against Russian aggression

EU, USA: We remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine to defend against Russian aggression

09:56 12.10.2023
EU plans to allocate EUR 4.5 bln to Ukraine by late 2023, counts on support of other donors

EU plans to allocate EUR 4.5 bln to Ukraine by late 2023, counts on support of other donors

19:01 06.10.2023
EU leaders vow to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes, say candidate country's future is in EU

EU leaders vow to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes, say candidate country's future is in EU

12:36 15.07.2023
Europe strongly committed to weakening Russia's war machine through sanctions – von der Leyen

Europe strongly committed to weakening Russia's war machine through sanctions – von der Leyen

20:09 29.06.2023
EU calls on Belarus, Iran to stop supporting Russia in its war against Ukraine – summit conclusions

EU calls on Belarus, Iran to stop supporting Russia in its war against Ukraine – summit conclusions

12:52 21.06.2023
EU to cover 45% of Ukraine's funding needs by 2027 – von der Leyen

EU to cover 45% of Ukraine's funding needs by 2027 – von der Leyen

20:42 01.05.2023
China for first time backs UN resolution in which Russia is called aggressor

China for first time backs UN resolution in which Russia is called aggressor

AD

HOT NEWS

Closed stations of Kyiv subway to be used as shelter during air raid alerts – commission

Groundwork being prepared for 2024 so that Russia leaves Crimea forever – Ukraine's defense minister

Defense forces liquidate 900 invaders in one day – General Staff

Near Avdiyivka, Russians trying to break through AFU’s defense: 32 attacks recorded

Hepatitis A outbreak liquidated in Vinnytsia region

LATEST

Closed stations of Kyiv subway to be used as shelter during air raid alerts – commission

Groundwork being prepared for 2024 so that Russia leaves Crimea forever – Ukraine's defense minister

Ukraine calls to condemn Russia's intention to hold presidential elections in temporarily occupied territories, not to send observers – MFA

Another 40 Ukrainian citizens evacuated from Gaza Strip

Defense forces liquidate 900 invaders in one day – General Staff

Parliament adopts bill on improving selection of judges

Coalition of Countries for Return of Ukrainian Children may become arbitrator instead of UN

Near Avdiyivka, Russians trying to break through AFU’s defense: 32 attacks recorded

Bulgarian Parliament votes for additional military assistance to Ukraine

Hepatitis A outbreak liquidated in Vinnytsia region

AD
AD
AD
AD