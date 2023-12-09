Ukrainian parliament calls on European Council to decide on opening Ukraine's accession negotiations

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has appealed to the member states of the European Union and EU institutions to support the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

A total of 292 MPs backed resolution No. 10315 at a plenary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on Saturday, Oleksiy Honcharenko, a member of the European Solidarity parliamentary faction, said.

"The Verkhovna Rada appeals to the national parliaments and governments of the member states of the European Union, the institutions of the European Union and calls... to support Ukraine's aspirations to join the European Union by deciding to open negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union during the meeting of the European Council on December 15, 2023," says the document.

MPs also called on EU members to increase military assistance to Ukraine both at the national level and within the framework of the European Peace Facility.