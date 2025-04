EU to allocate over EUR 23 bln in aid to Ukraine this year – Kallas

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/kallaskaja/

The European Union will allocate more than EUR 23 billion in aid to Ukraine this year, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas said.

“This year, over EUR 23 billion have been committed,” she said on X Friday.

Kallas noted that last year the EU and its member states supported Ukraine with EUR 20 billion.

“We are already doing more — and we can go even further,” she stressed.