Ukraine together with EU completes screening of Ukrainian legislation within cluster 2 'Internal Market'

Ukraine together with the European Union completed the screening of the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU law within the framework of cluster 2 "Internal Market".

"Ukraine and the EU continue to hold bilateral meetings within the framework of the official screening of the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU law... The Ukrainian side and representatives of the European Commission held a bilateral meeting on the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU law under Chapter 6 "Corporate Law," which is the final part of Cluster 2 "Internal Market"," the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration said.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine has already managed to achieve significant progress in bringing national legislation into line with EU law, in particular, in the field of corporate governance, protection of shareholder rights and financial transparency.

At the same time, in her opinion, some areas require further development, in particular, improving mechanisms for supervising the activities of companies and adapting accounting and auditing standards.

As reported, EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos hopes to open the first three clusters of Ukraine's accession negotiations with the EU in the first half of this year - during the Polish presidency, and the remaining three by December.

The EU procedure defines 35 negotiation chapters. The European Commission first conducts an official screening of the compliance of Ukraine's legislation with EU law under these chapters. Some 33 of the 35 negotiation chapters are grouped into six thematic clusters, while chapters 34 "Institutions" and 35 "Other issues" will be considered separately.

The president and prime minister of Ukraine declare the task of completing the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU within approximately five years - by 2030.