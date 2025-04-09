Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

10:47 09.04.2025

MEPs and Ukrainian parliamentarians declare their support for Ukraine's accession to EU

1 min read

The chairmen of the European Parliament's parliamentary committees and members of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine discussed the ongoing cooperation between the two institutions to prepare Ukraine for future accession to the EU during a second remote meeting, the European Parliament's website dedicated to supporting Ukraine reported on Tuesday.

“Ukraine’s rightful place is in the European family. Ukraine has proven with significant progress on reforms that they are ready for these accelerated accession talks to move further, and our Parliament’s response is equally clear: our Union must continue to move ahead with even more resolve and action,” European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said.

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk thanked the EU and the European Parliament in particular for their leadership and support for Ukraine since the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022. He also pointed to Ukraine's determined efforts to make progress on the path to European integration, adding: “We are fully committed to the reform process”.

During the meeting, MEPs and their Ukrainian colleagues called on the European Union to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, including through the confiscation of frozen Russian assets, and to ensure justice for Russian war crimes.

Tags: #verkhovna_rada #european_parliament

