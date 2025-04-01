Ukraine ready to open first cluster of negotiations on EU accession – Sybiha

Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Ukraine is already ready to open the first cluster of negotiations on joining the European Union, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

"An important topic of the talks was Ukraine's integration into the European Union and NATO. We appreciate Minister Baerbock's support on this path. Ukraine is ready to open the first cluster of negotiations on joining the EU. We are working to ensure that this happens as quickly as possible," he said at a joint press conference with German Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Sybiha separately thanked Germany for the new aid packages, emphasizing that the additional EUR 3 billion are "about new air defense systems, artillery, drones, armored vehicles, sapper equipment and much more. And above all, this is what will save Ukrainian lives."

"Germany is proving its leadership and providing exactly what we need most, and words never diverge from concrete actions. It is important that Germany has also allocated more than EUR 8 billion for the coming years," the head of the Foreign Ministry said.

According to him, this will allow new contracts to be concluded with German defense industry companies already now, and "such decisions guarantee long-term security, and the security of Ukraine, Germany and Europe is indivisible."

"I am grateful to the German people and all democratic forces that worked to achieve these decisions. We are confident that Germany's support will continue and grow in the coming years, and we value this genuine German reliability," Sybiha emphasized.