16:29 01.04.2025

Ukraine ready to open first cluster of negotiations on EU accession – Sybiha

Ukraine ready to open first cluster of negotiations on EU accession – Sybiha
Ukraine is already ready to open the first cluster of negotiations on joining the European Union, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

"An important topic of the talks was Ukraine's integration into the European Union and NATO. We appreciate Minister Baerbock's support on this path. Ukraine is ready to open the first cluster of negotiations on joining the EU. We are working to ensure that this happens as quickly as possible," he said at a joint press conference with German Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Sybiha separately thanked Germany for the new aid packages, emphasizing that the additional EUR 3 billion are "about new air defense systems, artillery, drones, armored vehicles, sapper equipment and much more. And above all, this is what will save Ukrainian lives."

"Germany is proving its leadership and providing exactly what we need most, and words never diverge from concrete actions. It is important that Germany has also allocated more than EUR 8 billion for the coming years," the head of the Foreign Ministry said.

According to him, this will allow new contracts to be concluded with German defense industry companies already now, and "such decisions guarantee long-term security, and the security of Ukraine, Germany and Europe is indivisible."

"I am grateful to the German people and all democratic forces that worked to achieve these decisions. We are confident that Germany's support will continue and grow in the coming years, and we value this genuine German reliability," Sybiha emphasized.

18:09 01.04.2025
Shmyhal believes Ukraine ready to open all negotiation Clusters on EU accession in 2025

16:46 01.04.2025
Sybiha to attend NATO FMs meeting, interested in meeting with Rubio

16:10 01.04.2025
Sybiha: There can be no return to usual business with Russia, whether it’s Nord Stream or any other projects

14:23 01.04.2025
Sybiha: Ukraine to never recognize any territories stolen by Russia, to not agree on army limits

13:21 01.04.2025
Sybiha: We start consultations with U.S. side on new text of minerals agreement

13:53 26.03.2025
Sybiha: Moscow will engage in deception, not talks, until it feels real strength

11:16 26.03.2025
Sybiha following meeting of Ukrainian-US expert teams: Ukraine committed fair and lasting peace

20:46 24.03.2025
Sybiha declares UAH 1.5 mln income for 2024

18:58 24.03.2025
Sybiha: Instead of making hollow statements about peace, Russia must stop bombing our cities

20:34 19.03.2025
Sybiha at business forum in Mumbai calls on over 130 Indian companies to cooperate with Ukraine

