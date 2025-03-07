Orbán promises to put issue of Ukraine's membership in EU to referendum in Hungary

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/orbanviktor

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced that he would put the issue of Ukraine's membership in the European Union to a vote within his country.

"Granting EU membership to Ukraine is not a decision that should be made behind closed doors in Brussels, without consulting the European public. We will put the question of Ukraine's EU membership to a vote in Hungary, and the Hungarian people will have their say. We will follow their will," Orbán said on the X social network on Friday.