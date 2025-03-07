Orbán promises to put issue of Ukraine's membership in EU to referendum in Hungary
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced that he would put the issue of Ukraine's membership in the European Union to a vote within his country.
"Granting EU membership to Ukraine is not a decision that should be made behind closed doors in Brussels, without consulting the European public. We will put the question of Ukraine's EU membership to a vote in Hungary, and the Hungarian people will have their say. We will follow their will," Orbán said on the X social network on Friday.