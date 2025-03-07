Facts

10:21 07.03.2025

EU reaffirms principle of supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders

1 min read
EU reaffirms principle of supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders

The European Union will continue to support the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders, that is, until the illegal annexation of Crimea and full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation.

This is stated in the text, which was strongly supported by 26 member states and added to the conclusions of the special meeting of the European Council adopted by the leaders of the European Union in Brussels on Thursday. The text was not supported by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

As it is known, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth previously stated that Ukraine's return to the 2014 borders is an unrealistic goal. Thus, the EU's position is fundamentally opposed to the new US position.

“The European Union has from the very beginning stood by Ukraine as it exercises its inherent right to self-defence against Russia’s full-scale war of aggression, and it will continue to stand by Ukraine and its people. The European Council reaffirms its continued and unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders,” the EU leaders stated.

Tags: #conclusions #european_union

MORE ABOUT

09:31 07.03.2025
EU welcomes states' readiness to step up military aid delivery to Ukraine - text added to summit conclusions

EU welcomes states' readiness to step up military aid delivery to Ukraine - text added to summit conclusions

14:39 06.03.2025
Nauseda proposes to set Jan 1, 2030 as date of Ukraine's accession EU

Nauseda proposes to set Jan 1, 2030 as date of Ukraine's accession EU

18:38 05.03.2025
EU does not plan to announce specific aid packages for Ukraine after summit on Thursday – media

EU does not plan to announce specific aid packages for Ukraine after summit on Thursday – media

12:18 24.02.2025
Lithuanian President proposes granting Ukraine EU membership by 2030, talks to begin within weeks

Lithuanian President proposes granting Ukraine EU membership by 2030, talks to begin within weeks

18:21 14.02.2025
European Commission President: We'll step up work to accelerate Ukraine's EU accession process, it's time to 'move mountains'

European Commission President: We'll step up work to accelerate Ukraine's EU accession process, it's time to 'move mountains'

09:39 05.02.2025
Zelenskyy: EU allocated EUR 18-20 bln for Ukrainian refugee support, but money never reached Ukraine

Zelenskyy: EU allocated EUR 18-20 bln for Ukrainian refugee support, but money never reached Ukraine

13:25 29.01.2025
Number of EU countries ready to build fortifications in Ukraine, preparing new sanctions against Russia – Poroshenko

Number of EU countries ready to build fortifications in Ukraine, preparing new sanctions against Russia – Poroshenko

18:24 27.01.2025
EU should resolve issue of liberalizing trade with Ukraine considering interests of local farmers – Hungarian minister

EU should resolve issue of liberalizing trade with Ukraine considering interests of local farmers – Hungarian minister

15:27 27.01.2025
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for further six months

EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for further six months

14:13 27.01.2025
EU provides energy security guarantees to Hungary – FM

EU provides energy security guarantees to Hungary – FM

HOT NEWS

Russia carries out 17th attack on Naftogaz facilities

EU welcomes states' readiness to step up military aid delivery to Ukraine - text added to summit conclusions

Russia has 220 brigades with combat experience, there will be 300 in 5 years, we must respond - Zelenskyy at European Council

Zelenskyy asks EU to speed up developing European financial instrument for Ukraine's resilience, unblock negotiation clusters

Umerov: We’re always consulting with European partners regarding ‘air shield”

LATEST

UK to continue providing intelligence data to Ukraine

Zelenskyy to visit Saudi Arabia on March 10, his team to remain there to work with US delegation

Zelenskyy discusses with King of Belgium country's participation in preparing first steps to end the war

Meloni suggests applying NATO Article 5 to Ukraine without Alliance membership

Russia carries out 17th attack on Naftogaz facilities

Norway significantly increases support for Ukraine - up to EUR7.5 bln in 2025

New US policy questions unity of Western world – Zaluzhny

Belgian PM: Combat-ready F-16s could likely be delivered to Ukraine as early as next year

Russia has 220 brigades with combat experience, there will be 300 in 5 years, we must respond - Zelenskyy at European Council

Ukraine and Poland will expand cooperation within 'Czech initiative,' in defense and industrial complex - Umerov

AD