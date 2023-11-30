Slovak carriers intend to block traffic on Ukrainian border on Dec 1 – Ukraine's Guard Service

The Union of Carriers of Slovakia plans to block the movement of freight transport in front of Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint, adjacent to the Ukrainian checkpoint Uzhgorod, from December 1, 2023, from 16:00, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said.

"Four trucks per hour will be allowed to leave Slovakia. At the same time, the transportation of humanitarian and military aid, live animals, fuel and refrigerated cargo will not be blocked," the service said on the Telegram channel.

Drivers are asked to take into account possible traffic complications.