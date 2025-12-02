European Solidarity continues to block Rada rostrum; session put on pause

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/12/02

The European Solidarity faction has continued to block the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada.

As reported by the correspondent of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, after the speeches of the faction representatives at the plenary session on Tuesday, the European Solidarity faction blocked the parliament's rostrum.

After clarifying with the leader of the political force Petro Poroshenko whether European Solidarity was blocking the rostrum, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said: "Dear colleagues, I inform you that today we (on the agenda - IF-U) had a number of very important laws... Including issues related to the translation of the Convention (European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages - IF-U), where the Russian language had to be removed. Today, the faction you see is blocking the consideration of this law… I am forced to declare a recess in our plenary session."

As noted on the Eurosolidarity website on Tuesday, Poroshenko, during his speech from the parliament rostrum, called for the release of all those involved in the corruption Mindichgate, the formation of a new coalition of patriotic forces, and a reboot of the government. He also called for the dismissal of the head of the State Financial Monitoring Service, Philip Pronin. "And an urgent meeting with Zelenskyy immediately upon his return, bot to form a coalition - it is the parliament that should form it - but in order to jointly develop a strategy for the peace process," Poroshenko said.

As reported, European Solidarity blocked the rostrum on November 18 and 19, after which Stefanchuk announced a break in the plenary session and announced consultations in connection with the situation that developed in the legislative body after the NABU published tapes about corruption in the state-owned Energoatom enterprise.

European Solidarity has demanded the dissolution of the current coalition, the resignation of the government of Yulia Svyrydenko.