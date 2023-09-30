Facts

11:16 30.09.2023

Zelenskyy: Our priority is development of defense production using modern technologies in cooperation with global leaders in this field

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Our priority is development of defense production using modern technologies in cooperation with global leaders in this field

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of defense companies from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Turkey, Sweden and the Czech Republic who arrived in Kyiv to participate in the First International Defense Industries Forum on Saturday, the presidential press service has said.

"The Ukrainian side of the event was also represented by Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, and Deputy Heads of the Presidential Office Roman Mashovets and Andriy Sybiha," it said.

The interlocutors discussed the prospects for partnership and joint arms production, in particular, taking into account Ukraine's war experience.

"The sky shield and demining are the two biggest priorities for us today," the head of state said during the meeting.

According to the president, this includes both air defense means and the production of systems for warning, surveillance, etc.

"We have to do this. This will be useful not only for Ukraine, but also for Europe and our neighbors," Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine is also interested in the production of long-range missiles and artillery with new capabilities, the president said, adding that it is the combination of the advanced technologies and military tactics that will help Ukraine win the war against the Russian aggressor.

"That is why we prioritize the development of defense production using modern technologies, production of shells, missiles, drones in Ukraine in cooperation with global leaders in the field and using our experience in their operation. Ukraine has shown the whole world what actually works, and I think we can share this experience," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state emphasized that Ukraine is ready to offer special conditions to companies willing to develop defense production together with our country.

Tags: #forum #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

12:16 30.09.2023
Ukrainian companies sign 20 documents with foreign partners during Defense Industries Forum

Ukrainian companies sign 20 documents with foreign partners during Defense Industries Forum

11:12 30.09.2023
Zelenskyy announces creation of Defense Industries Alliance for localization of equipment production

Zelenskyy announces creation of Defense Industries Alliance for localization of equipment production

19:46 29.09.2023
Zelenskyy announces important news both for Ukrainian soldiers and for whole state

Zelenskyy announces important news both for Ukrainian soldiers and for whole state

19:21 28.09.2023
Zelenskyy meets with Minister of Armed Forces of France in Kyiv

Zelenskyy meets with Minister of Armed Forces of France in Kyiv

16:18 28.09.2023
NATO to discuss possibility of increasing ammunition production at forum in Stockholm – Stoltenberg

NATO to discuss possibility of increasing ammunition production at forum in Stockholm – Stoltenberg

10:59 28.09.2023
FM: Defense Industries Forum to be held in few days in Kyiv

FM: Defense Industries Forum to be held in few days in Kyiv

09:43 28.09.2023
President Zelenskyy meets with British Secretary of State for Defense Shapps

President Zelenskyy meets with British Secretary of State for Defense Shapps

13:58 27.09.2023
Zelenskyy announces AFU advancement in Donetsk direction

Zelenskyy announces AFU advancement in Donetsk direction

20:40 26.09.2023
Zelenskyy: Providing shells is one of top priorities

Zelenskyy: Providing shells is one of top priorities

14:52 26.09.2023
Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting, reports on increasing domestic weapons production, prospects for development of Russian military-industrial complex delivered

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting, reports on increasing domestic weapons production, prospects for development of Russian military-industrial complex delivered

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces creation of Defense Industries Alliance for localization of equipment production

Meeting of advisers to states leaders on Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula may take place in late October – Yermak

Zelenskyy announces important news both for Ukrainian soldiers and for whole state

Switzerland approves package of humanitarian demining assistance to Ukraine for four years

USA, Ukraine to develop plan for joint production of weapons – Yermak

LATEST

Africa interested in placement of Ukrainian arms production on its territory – Foreign Ministry

Defense Minister: We should improve effectiveness of procurements, provide military with everything they need

Moldova joins EU Civil Protection Mechanism

Over 90,000 displaced people leave Karabakh - Armenian authorities

Meeting of advisers to states leaders on Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula may take place in late October – Yermak

Yermak: Neither USA nor any other country putting pressure on Ukraine on issue of holding elections

DTEK Grids plans to completely update the power grid in Kyiv and three regions within 10 years

Podoliak: Russia's admission to intl events, organizations, trade delays war, encourages violation of intl laws

AFU General Staff: Ukrainian aviation launches 11 enemy strikes over day, rocket launchers hit 13 Russian artillery systems, electronic warfare station

MPs propose to abolish statute of limitations for corruption crimes during war

AD
AD
AD
AD