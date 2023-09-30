Zelenskyy: Our priority is development of defense production using modern technologies in cooperation with global leaders in this field

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of defense companies from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Turkey, Sweden and the Czech Republic who arrived in Kyiv to participate in the First International Defense Industries Forum on Saturday, the presidential press service has said.

"The Ukrainian side of the event was also represented by Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, and Deputy Heads of the Presidential Office Roman Mashovets and Andriy Sybiha," it said.

The interlocutors discussed the prospects for partnership and joint arms production, in particular, taking into account Ukraine's war experience.

"The sky shield and demining are the two biggest priorities for us today," the head of state said during the meeting.

According to the president, this includes both air defense means and the production of systems for warning, surveillance, etc.

"We have to do this. This will be useful not only for Ukraine, but also for Europe and our neighbors," Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine is also interested in the production of long-range missiles and artillery with new capabilities, the president said, adding that it is the combination of the advanced technologies and military tactics that will help Ukraine win the war against the Russian aggressor.

"That is why we prioritize the development of defense production using modern technologies, production of shells, missiles, drones in Ukraine in cooperation with global leaders in the field and using our experience in their operation. Ukraine has shown the whole world what actually works, and I think we can share this experience," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state emphasized that Ukraine is ready to offer special conditions to companies willing to develop defense production together with our country.