Facts

16:14 29.09.2023

MFA in response to Orbán's statement: Ukraine didn't change its territory within internationally recognized borders

1 min read
MFA in response to Orbán's statement: Ukraine didn't change its territory within internationally recognized borders

Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko has said, commenting on a recent statement by Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán who said that the size of Ukraine's territory should be known before the country's accession to the European Union, that Ukraine did not change its territory within the internationally recognized borders.

"We note positively that the prime minister of Hungary is concerned about Ukraine's accession to the European Union. We inform that Ukraine did not change its territory within the internationally recognized borders," he said on Facebook on Friday.

As reported by Reuters, Orbán said that "when during the autumn we will have negotiations in Brussels about the future of Ukraine - whether we can actually seriously consider membership for a country, to start accession talks with a country that is at war."

"We don't know how big the territory of this country is, as the war is still ongoing, we don't know how big its population is as they are fleeing ... to admit a country to the EU without knowing its parameters, this would be unprecedented," he said.

Tags: #orban #mfa

MORE ABOUT

20:20 27.09.2023
Place of Russian war criminals on bench of tribunal, not in UN Human Rights Council – Ukrainian MFA

Place of Russian war criminals on bench of tribunal, not in UN Human Rights Council – Ukrainian MFA

12:39 26.09.2023
Ukraine's MFA denies info on alleged promise of Germany and France to provide Kyiv with swift accession to EU in exchange for 'overthrow' of Polish govt

Ukraine's MFA denies info on alleged promise of Germany and France to provide Kyiv with swift accession to EU in exchange for 'overthrow' of Polish govt

12:43 15.09.2023
Ukrainian MFA calls on Brussels to request explanation from Hungary why Szijjártó spreading disinformation against EU in Asia

Ukrainian MFA calls on Brussels to request explanation from Hungary why Szijjártó spreading disinformation against EU in Asia

20:24 14.09.2023
Ukrainian, Brazilian FMs coordinate their positions prior to high-level week of UNGA

Ukrainian, Brazilian FMs coordinate their positions prior to high-level week of UNGA

19:29 11.09.2023
Kuleba about sanction concessions to Russia in exchange for grain deal: Issue of 'nullifying' sanctions cannot be on agenda in principle

Kuleba about sanction concessions to Russia in exchange for grain deal: Issue of 'nullifying' sanctions cannot be on agenda in principle

13:38 08.09.2023
Ukrainian MFA urges partners not to recognize results of elections held by Russia in occupied territories – statement

Ukrainian MFA urges partners not to recognize results of elections held by Russia in occupied territories – statement

20:02 04.09.2023
Black Sea Grain Initiative should be resumed, but not at expense of blackmail, fulfillment of Russia’s whims – Kuleba

Black Sea Grain Initiative should be resumed, but not at expense of blackmail, fulfillment of Russia’s whims – Kuleba

19:14 04.09.2023
Kuleba: I think that decision on transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine lies on Scholz' table

Kuleba: I think that decision on transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine lies on Scholz' table

15:14 02.09.2023
MFA describes decision to cancel invitation of Russian, Belarusian ambassadors to Nobel Prize award ceremony as victory of humanism

MFA describes decision to cancel invitation of Russian, Belarusian ambassadors to Nobel Prize award ceremony as victory of humanism

16:54 31.08.2023
Ukrainian MFA expects Turkey to stop Russia's attempts to establish grain exports in Black Sea without resuming Ukrainian exports

Ukrainian MFA expects Turkey to stop Russia's attempts to establish grain exports in Black Sea without resuming Ukrainian exports

AD

HOT NEWS

USA, Ukraine to develop plan for joint production of weapons – Yermak

Govt approves attraction of UAH 5.5 bln grant from intl partners for housing restoration program – PM

SBI exposes entire top officials, employees of Russian special services involved in sabotage at military warehouses in Ukraine, EU, starting in 2014

IAEA approves resolution on immediate return of Zaporizhia NPP to full control of Ukraine - Ministry of Energy

Three women killed in shelling of Kherson – Yermak

LATEST

USA, Ukraine to develop plan for joint production of weapons – Yermak

SBU notifies of suspicion director general of Russian airline that transported Shahed drones from Iran

Govt approves attraction of UAH 5.5 bln grant from intl partners for housing restoration program – PM

Results of Ukravtodor and Infrastructure Projects Agency audit to be known in coming weeks – Nayyem

UK announces new sanctions in response to Russian sham elections in Ukraine

Ukrainian-Irish cooperation has great potential – Stefanchuk

Source in Ukrainian special service: SBU drone destroys Kasta radar in Kursk region

SBI exposes entire top officials, employees of Russian special services involved in sabotage at military warehouses in Ukraine, EU, starting in 2014

Memory of Babyn Yar lies at moral basis of humanism, opposition to aggressive chauvinistic ideologies – MFA

Militants formerly with Wagner Group being redeployed to Bakhmut as part of various Russian units – British intelligence

AD
AD
AD
AD