MFA in response to Orbán's statement: Ukraine didn't change its territory within internationally recognized borders

Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko has said, commenting on a recent statement by Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán who said that the size of Ukraine's territory should be known before the country's accession to the European Union, that Ukraine did not change its territory within the internationally recognized borders.

"We note positively that the prime minister of Hungary is concerned about Ukraine's accession to the European Union. We inform that Ukraine did not change its territory within the internationally recognized borders," he said on Facebook on Friday.

As reported by Reuters, Orbán said that "when during the autumn we will have negotiations in Brussels about the future of Ukraine - whether we can actually seriously consider membership for a country, to start accession talks with a country that is at war."

"We don't know how big the territory of this country is, as the war is still ongoing, we don't know how big its population is as they are fleeing ... to admit a country to the EU without knowing its parameters, this would be unprecedented," he said.