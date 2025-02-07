FMs of Ukraine and Peru discuss strengthening political dialogue

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Peruvian Foreign Minister Elmer Schialer Salcedo discussed strengthening political dialogue and ways to intensify bilateral cooperation between the countries.

"During my call with Foreign Minister of Peru Elmer Schialer, I thanked for Peru's consistent support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We focused on strengthening political dialogue and ways to boost our bilateral cooperation," Sybiha said on the X social network on Friday.