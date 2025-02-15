Kyiv declares non-recognition of so-called 'early presidential elections' in occupied territory of Abkhazia, Georgia – MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine on Saturday issued a statement condemning the holding of the so-called "early presidential elections" on February 15, 2025 in the occupied territory of Abkhazia, Georgia.

"Ukraine does not recognize these fake 'elections' and views them as a systemic attempt by the Russian Federation to legitimize the pro-Russian separatist regime in the occupied Georgian territory," the statement said.

It is noted that Ukraine has consistently supported and will continue to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders and does not recognize the so-called "independence" of occupied Abkhazia, Georgia, and the Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia, Georgia.

"Only the consolidated efforts of the world community, in particular military support for Ukraine and strict adherence to sanctions against Russia, can prevent Moscow's aggressive plans to restore the empire by unleashing wars and ethnic cleansing on the territories of sovereign countries," the statement says.

It is noted that Russia must liberate the occupied territories of Georgia and Ukraine, and Russian war criminals must bear "the strictest responsibility for their crimes."