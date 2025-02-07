MFA calls video about USAID funding of Western stars' visits to Ukraine fake

Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhy called a video about alleged funding of celebrity visits to Ukraine by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) fake.

"This is a fake video. Of course, this is nonsense. The stars came to Ukraine to support our state," the speaker said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

Tykhy said there is a lot of disinformation on the Internet now, in particular, disseminated by Russians.

"We urge everyone to be careful and recognize these fakes and not spread them," the Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, American billionaire Elon Musk posted a video on X claiming that USAID was allegedly paying celebrities to visit Ukraine and to increase the popularity of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.