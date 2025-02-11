Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhy has denied American journalist Tucker Carlson's statement about Ukrainian military allegedly selling American weapons, including to drug cartels.

"This is a lie. In reality, every piece of military equipment delivered to Ukraine is tracked. All supplied weapons are monitored by independent mechanisms. And none of the multiple U.S. inspections have ever revealed any misuse," he said on the X social network on Tuesday.

Earlier, the American journalist with a pro-Russian stance, Tucker Carlson, stated that Ukraine allegedly sells American weapons systems, including to drug cartels.