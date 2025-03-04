Facts

21:04 04.03.2025

Ukraine urges intl partners to take tangible actions as clear response to Russia's nuclear blackmail – MFA

On the third anniversary of Russia's seizure of Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (NPP), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) called on international partners to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

"Sanctions against Rosatom should be expanded, and cooperation with it in the civil nuclear sector should be completely stopped. Any support for this structure today is a contribution to nuclear blackmail," the MFA said in the commentary.

In addition, the ministry said the IAEA should take a more principled position and clearly recognize that the work of the mission at Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is taking place under conditions of illegal occupation. The agency should use all available mechanisms to increase pressure on Russia and insist on the withdrawal of Russian military and personnel from the plant, as the actions of the aggressor state grossly violate the norms and principles of the IAEA.

"Zaporizhia NPP, like any other nuclear facility within the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine, should be managed exclusively by its legal owner – Ukraine. The actions of the occupation administration contradict the principles that the IAEA has been promoting in the world for over 60 years: independent, safe and legal use of nuclear energy," the MFA said.

It also notes that illegal Russian control jeopardizes nuclear safety at Zaporizhia NPP. Such actions as starting reactors or reloading fuel are the exclusive competence of the legal owner of the plant – Ukraine. All attempts by Russia to impose its rules and make decisions on behalf of the Zaporizhia NPP are illegitimate and pose a threat to the nuclear security of Ukraine, the rest of Europe, and the world.

"The return of Zaporizhia NPP under the sovereign control of Ukraine is not only a matter of energy stability, but also a component of restoring reliable security and peace. We emphasize once again: Russia must immediately withdraw its troops from the territory of Zaporizhia NPP, stop nuclear blackmail and attempts to mislead the international community. Zaporizhia NPP is a Ukrainian facility, and its full return under the control of Ukraine is a matter of global security," the Foreign Ministry said.

