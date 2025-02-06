Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:14 06.02.2025

Sybiha invites Côte d'Ivoire's FM to visit Ukraine

1 min read
Sybiha invites Côte d'Ivoire's FM to visit Ukraine
Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha has a conversation with Côte d'Ivoire's Foreign Minister Kacou Houadja Leon Adom, during which the diplomats agreed to give a new impetus to cooperation between the countries.

"Building on the dialogue between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Alassane Ouattara, I had a good call with Côte d'Ivoire’s Foreign Minister Kacou Houadja Leon Adom. We agreed to give a new impetus to our cooperation. I thanked for the support and invited my colleague to visit Ukraine," the Ukrainian minister said on the X social network.

