Facts

19:42 26.02.2025

Sweden to send two high-power gas turbines to Ukraine

Sweden to send two high-power gas turbines to Ukraine

Swedish Minister for International Cooperation and Trade Benjamin Dousa said that two high-power gas turbines, financed and built in Sweden, will be sent to Ukraine "soon."

"Last autumn, the Swedish government decided to allocate SEK 500 million to support two large gas turbines. Each turbine can generate electricity for 185,000 people. Now the gas turbines are almost ready for delivery. Swedish support is of great importance," Dousa wrote on the social network X.

