Sybiha to discuss in Paris lasting stability, security in Europe

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will visit Paris on February 12-13 to participate in a meeting of the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Poland, the United Kingdom and leading representatives of the European Commission, the Foreign Ministry's press service said.

"The key topics of the talks will be strengthening international support for Ukraine in 2025, expanding sanctions pressure on Russia, working out strategic mechanisms to prevent further aggression by the Russian Federation and ensuring long-term stability and security in Europe," it said on Tuesday.

Previous meetings in this format were held in November and December last year in Warsaw and Berlin.

Within the framework of the current visit, the minister will hold separate bilateral talks with French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot. The parties will discuss further cooperation in the field of politics and security between Ukraine and France, strengthening the defense capabilities of Ukraine and its further integration into the EU and NATO.

The diplomats will pay attention to France's key role in shaping the common position of international partners on long-term support for Ukraine and the achievement of a just and lasting peace.