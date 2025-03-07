Facts

16:13 07.03.2025

MFA: We in touch with Italian partners on specifics of Meloni's proposal to extend NATO Article 5 to Ukraine without membership

2 min read
MFA: We in touch with Italian partners on specifics of Meloni's proposal to extend NATO Article 5 to Ukraine without membership
Photo: MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomes "as part of the discussion on providing Ukraine with long-term security guarantees" the idea of ​​Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to extend NATO Article 5 to Ukraine without granting full membership in the Alliance.

As stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhiy Tykhy, answering the question of Interfax-Ukraine regarding the Ukrainian position on Meloni's proposal, Ukraine "welcomes this statement as part of the discussion on providing Ukraine with long-term security guarantees and guaranteeing security and peace for Ukraine in general." At the same time, he emphasized the importance of these discussions "expanding to various elements."

"As for this proposal specifically, we are in touch with our Italian partners to clarify the specifics of this proposal. As of now, it has been heard as a general idea. We want to understand what exactly is meant in more detail, more specifically by this conversation," the spokesman said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

The spokesman stressed that Ukraine believes that it is de facto already part of the collective security of the Euro-Atlantic space, and "concerns and fears regarding Ukraine's integration into NATO are and remain exaggerated."

Earlier, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni proposed extending Article 5 of the NATO Treaty to Ukraine without granting it membership in the military alliance, which, she said, would be "a guarantee of stable, long-term and effective security."

Tags: #mfa #meloni #tykhy

MORE ABOUT

15:48 07.03.2025
Ukraine has no official confirmation from USA on possible cancellation of temporary legal status of 240,000 Ukrainians – MFA

Ukraine has no official confirmation from USA on possible cancellation of temporary legal status of 240,000 Ukrainians – MFA

15:26 07.03.2025
Ukraine would like to sign minerals deal with USA as soon as possible – MFA

Ukraine would like to sign minerals deal with USA as soon as possible – MFA

13:44 07.03.2025
Stefanishyna considers Meloni's initiative to extend NATO Article 5 to Ukraine pragmatic and logical

Stefanishyna considers Meloni's initiative to extend NATO Article 5 to Ukraine pragmatic and logical

09:38 07.03.2025
Meloni suggests applying NATO Article 5 to Ukraine without Alliance membership

Meloni suggests applying NATO Article 5 to Ukraine without Alliance membership

21:04 04.03.2025
Ukraine urges intl partners to take tangible actions as clear response to Russia's nuclear blackmail – MFA

Ukraine urges intl partners to take tangible actions as clear response to Russia's nuclear blackmail – MFA

14:18 04.03.2025
Meloni: We won’t send Italian soldiers to Ukraine

Meloni: We won’t send Italian soldiers to Ukraine

14:20 03.03.2025
Zelenskyy meets with Italian PM to develop joint action plan to end war

Zelenskyy meets with Italian PM to develop joint action plan to end war

13:51 01.03.2025
Meloni: Immediate summit between US, Europeans and allies needed

Meloni: Immediate summit between US, Europeans and allies needed

19:40 27.02.2025
MFA on Ukrainian delegation's visit to US: further support, next steps that will follow framework agreement between countries to be discussed

MFA on Ukrainian delegation's visit to US: further support, next steps that will follow framework agreement between countries to be discussed

19:42 26.02.2025
Sweden to send two high-power gas turbines to Ukraine

Sweden to send two high-power gas turbines to Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Trump announces preparation of additional sanctions against Russia to force it to make peace with Ukraine

Ukraine would like to sign minerals deal with USA as soon as possible – MFA

Ukraine receives GBP 752 mln within G7 ERA initiative from UK

Stefanishyna considers Meloni's initiative to extend NATO Article 5 to Ukraine pragmatic and logical

Zelenskyy after night attacks: Ukraine ready to pursue path to peace, our task is to force Russia to stop the war

LATEST

Trump announces preparation of additional sanctions against Russia to force it to make peace with Ukraine

Russia damages DTEK Energy facility in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region

Umerov, Kubilius discuss initiatives for financing Ukraine's army, procurement of defense products

Turkey supports initiative for early ceasefire, cessation of air, sea attacks in Russia's war against Ukraine – Erdogan

Ukraine receives GBP 752 mln within G7 ERA initiative from UK

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian missile attack in Kharkiv

Umerov and Kallas discuss in Brussels possible mechanisms for financing Ukraine's defense

Over 26,000 people receive financial assistance from Ukrainian Red Cross in 2024

Enemy loses almost 300 soldiers in Pokrovsk axis in past day

Zelenskyy after night attacks: Ukraine ready to pursue path to peace, our task is to force Russia to stop the war

AD