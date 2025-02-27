MFA on Ukrainian delegation's visit to US: further support, next steps that will follow framework agreement between countries to be discussed

Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi called for not perceiving the finalized version of the framework agreement on rare earth minerals announced for signing as a final document.

"As a result of the work of the negotiating teams, we were able to finalize the text, which, in our opinion, has become significantly better. It is very important for us that the text does not mention debt, neither $500 billion nor other debts. In our opinion, when Congress allocated aid for Ukraine, it was not allocated as debt," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

The spokesperson also added that the clause on reimbursement of future aid in the amount of $2 for $1 was removed from the text of the minerals agreement, and a joint investment fund is also envisaged.

"This agreement should be perceived as a framework and as a first step towards the beginning of the process. I urge you not to perceive it as a final document," the spokesperson emphasized.

When asked what else might be discussed during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the United States with a delegation on February 28, the Foreign Ministry said that further support would likely be discussed.

"I think that they will discuss further support and what next steps and documents will continue the framework agreement between the countries. The parties agreed on this text, and what will happen next - about the creation of a fund, security agreements, etc., will follow this framework agreement. I think that this is what the delegation will focus on tomorrow," Tykhyi said.

The Cabinet of Ministers authorized Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko or Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha to sign a bilateral agreement with the United States.

"This means that one of the two of them will sign. We'll see tomorrow. I think this will still be agreed upon during the visit," Tykhyi said.