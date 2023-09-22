Zelenskyy starts his visit to Canada

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy started his visit to Canada.

"Negotiations with Prime Minister [Justin] Trudeau: defense cooperation, implementation of the Peace Formula. Signing of important bilateral documents that will strengthen our economic ties. Meeting with the Governor General of Canada, speech in parliament, communication with parliamentarians, with the Canadian public: business representatives, opinion leaders, Ukrainian society. I'm sure it will be meaningful. We are grateful to Canada for its principled leadership support," he said in the Telegram channel on Friday.