Facts

15:38 22.09.2023

Zelenskyy starts his visit to Canada

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy started his visit to Canada.

"Negotiations with Prime Minister [Justin] Trudeau: defense cooperation, implementation of the Peace Formula. Signing of important bilateral documents that will strengthen our economic ties. Meeting with the Governor General of Canada, speech in parliament, communication with parliamentarians, with the Canadian public: business representatives, opinion leaders, Ukrainian society. I'm sure it will be meaningful. We are grateful to Canada for its principled leadership support," he said in the Telegram channel on Friday.

10:02 22.09.2023
Zelenskyy's statement on outcomes of meeting with Biden

09:29 22.09.2023
Zelenskyy, at meeting with US senators, notes importance of Ukraine's responsibility for aid used, accountability for it

20:38 20.09.2023
Zelenskyy, Pritzker discuss priority areas for restoration of Ukraine, support for most promising economy sectors

19:50 20.09.2023
UNGA should have right to overcome veto of Security Council member – Zelenskyy

19:50 20.09.2023
UNSC, UNGA should become epicentre of work on Ukrainian Peace Formula – Zelenskyy

19:33 20.09.2023
UN Security Council should consider issue of applying preventive sanctions in case of aggression threat – Zelenskyy

19:19 20.09.2023
All world regions should be represented in UNSC – Zelenskyy

13:29 20.09.2023
Before Zelenskyy's meeting with Netanyahu, network of Internet bot-identified spreading slander against Ukraine – embassy

12:31 20.09.2023
Zelenskyy: If ATACMS not given to Ukraine, it to lead to more victims

11:17 20.09.2023
Zelenskyy, Netanyahu discuss bilateral issues on sidelines of UN, incl civil defense, protection of people

